2027 Lamborghini Urus SE Performante Spied Testing With Big Light Bar on the Roof

Are you an NBA player? No? OK… An NFL player? Alright, I’m running out of guesses. Still, you seem to be curious enough about these Lamborghini Urus SE Performante spy shots to click, so let’s run through what’s new with the super SUV.

Performante models across Lamborghini’s range represent a step up in power, braking, and chassis engineering. The Urus already has a 657-horsepower Performante variant, but in the case of this spotted prototype, the Italian automaker is building atop the plug-in hybrid SE. It’s likely to drop as the most powerful Urus in the range, as the “normal” PHEV makes 789 hp.

Notice the vents. Those should help cool the big ol’ stoppers. Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien

You can see carbon fiber wheel arches in these close-ups nabbed by our spy photographer near the Arctic Circle. They go wide to keep the 22-inch wheels from poking out, and while I’m sure they’re lighter than regular metal, I can only imagine that the value proposition is more aesthetic than anything. The quality has to be better than what you’d find at Autozone, too, even if that’s what we’re used to. (I owned a Mk4 VW GTI. I can say that.)

That big light bar up top might only be there for testing, but if you’ll remember, the Huracan Sterrato had one of ’em. It also had a small pair of LED segments on the front bumper. Lamborghini is a little too high-class to use suction mounts on a production car, and a light bar would probably screw with the upgraded aero too much anyway, but it’s fun to dream.

Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien

I’m clueless on exact powertrain details, but since two intercoolers are visible through the front grille, my money is on the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 sticking around with a plug-in hybrid system. Could Lamborghini push for 850 hp? 900 hp? Either way, it’ll run to the ground through all four tires. It’s guaranteed to pound the pavement on Rodeo Drive and Mulholland alike.

Lamborghini hasn’t teased a reveal date for this car just yet, but we expect it to drop as a 2027 model. Maybe Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball will pull up in one for the next season-opener—I hear he’s looking for a new ride.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com