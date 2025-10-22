Lamborghini One-Ups Hyundai With 10-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

For a long time, “Lamborghini” and “reliability” were mutually exclusive terms. That started to shift once the brand wound up in the Volkswagen family, and today, well, its best-selling product is really an Audi. So it’s not very surprising that Lamborghini has backed its very expensive products with a warranty in recent years. What is surprising is the length of that warranty, as the Italian automaker is now offering five years of bumper-to-bumper coverage by default, and up to 10 via its Selezione program. Oh, and mileage is unlimited.

Previously, all new Lamborghini models received a three-year, unlimited-mile warranty. Now, Lamborghini is extending that by another two years including scheduled maintenance, while the Selezione extension pushes coverage out to a decade, for those who choose it. If the vehicle in question is a hybrid, its high-voltage battery will be covered for eight years by default. That’s particularly important, given the three core models in the brand’s range now are electrified.

All in all, Lamborghini’s warranties are starting to resemble those of a mainstream brand. Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis have touted 10-year, 100,000-mile powertrain warranties for ages, alongside five-year/60,000 basic coverage. Mitsubishi also offers a decade, 100,000-mile warranty. Ram recently joined that club across its entire range of pickup trucks, supposedly because owners are keeping their vehicles for longer periods of time, as prices have increased.

The dashboard of a Lamborghini Urus SE. Adam Ismail

Lamborghini’s clientele arguably isn’t as sensitive to such market trends making life harder for the average consumer, but they are certainly mindful of their vehicle’s resale value. That’s perhaps part of why the brand has staked this iniative—amusingly described as a commitment to “defeat time.” These days, there’s supposedly a war on everything going on, so it’s appropriate that Lamborghini has launched a war on that most basic of physical concepts. I, for one, support it.

