West Coast Customs’ ‘Deconstructed’ Lamborghini Urus Is the ‘Otis’ Maybach Reborn

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

A lot’s been said among car enthusiasts over whether the Urus SUV is a legitimate Lamborghini or not—the Audi Q8 switchgear, powertrain, and underpinnings do it absolutely no favors—but step outside the bubble of automotive nerds, and the car has become a bona fide status symbol. Among certain circles in Los Angeles, you aren’t anybody unless you’re rolling in a Urus (that may or may not be shared with, like, four other guys) and the car has been name-dropped frequently in hip hop—a surefire indicator for any car that, culturally, you’ve made it. The big Lambo’s latest music video appearance may just be the coolest we’ve ever seen the Urus.

Modified by West Coast Customs of Pimp My Ride fame is a “deconstructed” Urus made to feature in Young Thug’s video for the song “Money on Money.” Doors were removed, the roof and hood were cut up, Mad Max-style fenders were added, and exhaust tips were extended very far and made to shoot flames. Forget the Performante, this is what a truly wild, weight-shaved Urus should look like.

Rap fans of a certain age will recognize the whole bit as an homage to 2011’s “Otis” video in which Jay-Z and Kanye West did something very similar with a Maybach 57. Coincidentally, that very car was present at the West Coast Customs display at last year’s LA Auto Show.

My brain is broken, so whenever I hear the word “deconstructed,” the only thing that comes to mind is a pretentious chef serving up separated components of a childhood classic and thinking they’re really doing something. This Lambo, however, is deconstruction I can really get behind.

Screenshot

Screenshot

Screenshot

Screenshot

Screenshot

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach him here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com