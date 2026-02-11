2027 Range Rover Spied Testing Near Arctic Circle With Camo and a New Face

You might have noticed that the Range Rover has looked practically the same ever since the fifth-generation launched in 2021. That’s a long time to go without so much as a facelift, especially when well-to-do Beverly Hills buyers are in the market for something new every year. Land Rover knows this, which is why it’s testing a refreshed version of the SUV style icon near the Arctic Circle right now in thick camo.
If you need help picking out what’s new here, I understand. The bumper has been reworked with new air ducts to help supply the force-fed engine with cool air, while the new grille appears to be slightly larger than before. All the inserts are chicken wire—err, mesh—and the headlight graphics are unique. The optical-illusion camo keeps anybody from seeing how far back the LED brows go on the front fenders.
While I quite like the Range Rover’s side profile and rear three-quarter views, they don’t appear to be much different from before.
We can expect to see this new model fully revealed in early 2027. I imagine the twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 will still be around by then, as well as the plug-in hybrid, 3.0-liter inline-six. Maybe I’ll be lucky enough to test one after the facelift reaches production, but I can guarantee you I won’t be able to afford one by then.
I’ll have to be OK with a 1:16 scale model, I reckon.
