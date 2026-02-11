2027 Range Rover Spied Testing Near Arctic Circle With Camo and a New Face

Range Rover owners might never drive their rigs in several feet of snow, but at least we know the new ones still can.

By Caleb Jacobs

Published

2027 Range Rover spy shots
Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien

You might have noticed that the Range Rover has looked practically the same ever since the fifth-generation launched in 2021. That’s a long time to go without so much as a facelift, especially when well-to-do Beverly Hills buyers are in the market for something new every year. Land Rover knows this, which is why it’s testing a refreshed version of the SUV style icon near the Arctic Circle right now in thick camo.

If you need help picking out what’s new here, I understand. The bumper has been reworked with new air ducts to help supply the force-fed engine with cool air, while the new grille appears to be slightly larger than before. All the inserts are chicken wire—err, mesh—and the headlight graphics are unique. The optical-illusion camo keeps anybody from seeing how far back the LED brows go on the front fenders.

2023 Range Rover
Here’s the Range Rover’s current look, for comparison. Nico Demattia
2027 Range Rover spy shots
2027 Range Rover spy shots
2027 Range Rover spy shots
2027 Range Rover spy shots
2027 Range Rover spy shots
Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien

While I quite like the Range Rover’s side profile and rear three-quarter views, they don’t appear to be much different from before.

We can expect to see this new model fully revealed in early 2027. I imagine the twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 will still be around by then, as well as the plug-in hybrid, 3.0-liter inline-six. Maybe I’ll be lucky enough to test one after the facelift reaches production, but I can guarantee you I won’t be able to afford one by then.

I’ll have to be OK with a 1:16 scale model, I reckon.

