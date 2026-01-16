2027 Mercedes EQS Aims at Lucid With Efficiency and Charging Updates

Get Spyglass: The insider hookup, in your inbox Your exclusive look at future cars and secret prototypes, straight from our spy photographer. Email address Sign Up Thank you!

A day after we reported that Mercedes-Benz has quietly reintroduced its EQ line to the U.S., we have cold-weather testing spy photos of the upcoming 2027 EQS facelift to share. The nature of the camouflaging makes it clear that the real visual changes have been reserved for the front and back, but it’s the technical tweaks we can’t see that are expected to make the new flagship electric sedan much more competitive.

The new EQS will leverage the latest evolution of Merc’s EVA platform—dubbed EVA2M—including an 800-volt electrical architecture, more powerful eATS 2.0 electric motors, and a two-speed transmission on the rear axle. You can expect a considerable boost to range and overall efficiency as a result.

That’s a good thing, too, because while it’s not like the current EQS was especially lacking in the longevity department—the base EQS 450+ offers an EPA-estimated 390 miles—with a 5.9-second 0-60 mph time, the sedan didn’t exactly bring the performance one might expect from a high-end electric sedan. The higher trims were a little snappier, but naturally, that oomph came at the expense of range.

Stefan Baldauf/SB-Medien

The switch to an 800-volt architecture, from the current 400-volt system, should also speed up fast charging. However, it should be said that we don’t yet know whether this will also come with a switch to a built-in NACS charge port, meaning that owners may still have to live with a CCS-to-NACS adapter. Fortunately, Mercedes appears to have done a pretty good job of getting adapters out to the customers who want them, which is more than can be said for some automakers.

As for the exterior, it’s wise not to expect many surprises. Though I think the EQS looks fine, it certainly ranks among the more jellybean-shaped electric sedans, with nary a hard crease or acute angle on it. This nip and tuck doesn’t appear to change that. Maybe we’ll get a slightly different-looking faux grille or bumper treatment, but likely little more. Best to leave your dreams of a Bruno Sacco-inspired design renaissance for another day.

