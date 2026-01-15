The Blob Is Back: Mercedes Quietly Relaunched Its EQ Electric Car Lineup

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

As American EV subsidies wound down last summer, we saw the simultaneous, industry-wide phase-out of many electric offerings, including the Mercedes EQ lineup of electric sedans and SUVs. Or did we? Don’t look now, (or do) but the blobs are back for 2026 like nothing even happened.

Cars can linger on manufacturer websites longer than they remain in production, so we reached out to Mercedes to ask what was going on. Sure enough, a company spokesperson confirmed that all four EQ models (EQE and EQS Sedan and SUV) are back in production after their fall hiatus and available for U.S. dealerships to order once again.

“Mercedes-Benz USA temporarily adjusted U.S. EQ order availability last summer to align with U.S. market demand,” the spokesperson told us in an emailed confirmation. “We continuously optimize our production network and use its high flexibility to react to fluctuations and changing market conditions to remain competitive.”

Despite the lack of electric subsidies, the EQE and EQS SUV models have one thing still going for them: They’re built right here in the U.S. of A. (Alabama, to be precise), meaning that they’re not being hit as hard by tariffs.

Provided dealers choose to order fresh EQs, they’ll be accompanied in showrooms by an all-electric variant of the new CLA, which ditches the blobby “Look how electric I am” design of the EQ line in favor of a more conventional shape that is shared with its gas-burning equivalent, and Mercedes has more where that came from (plus, check out that dashboard).

No word yet when (or even whether) we’ll see the updated models currently being tested by the company’s engineers. We’ll just have to wait and see what the next few years bring.

