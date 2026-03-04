Hyundai Calls It Quits on Ioniq 6 in US, But High-Performance N Will Live

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Hyundai Ioniq 6, we barely knew ye. Just three years after its launch, the electric sedan is being discontinued in the United States with a single exception—the high-performance Ioniq 6 N. The news was originally reported by Edmunds, and confirmed by Hyundai in an emailed statement to The Drive.

“Going forward, our award-winning IONIQ 6 lineup will consist of the all-new IONIQ 6 N,” the company spokesperson told us. “This high-performance electric sport sedan delivers truly thrilling, track-ready dynamics coupled with everyday usability.”

“IONIQ 6 N arrives later this year,” the spokesperson said. “In the meantime, 2025 IONIQ 6 sedans continue to be available at dealers alongside our award-winning and U.S. assembled IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 9 SUVs.”

Hyundai sold fewer than 300 examples of the standard Ioniq 6 in February, according to the company’s official data; that was down from more than 1,000 in the same period last year. Hyundai sold twice as many Ioniq 9 SUVs and more than 3,200 Ioniq 5s last month. As of right now, neither of the SUVs is in jeopardy.

It seems that the Ioniq 6’s unconventional styling didn’t click with American buyers the way Hyundai’s electric SUVs have; the company hopes the N model’s 641 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque might compel people to fork over some cash. At the very least, Hyundai can charge a higher premium for it, helping offset losses elsewhere.

Speaking of elsewhere, the Ioniq 6 will remain on sale in other markets, including Canada.

“We are excited to confirm that the refreshed IONIQ 6 will be coming to Canada, introduced as a 2027 model-year,” Hyundai said in an emailed statement. “This approach reflects Hyundai’s commitment to advancing electric mobility and continuing to lead with Canada’s most-awarded EV lineup. We look forward to sharing more details on what’s new closer to launch.”

