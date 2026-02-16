Spied: Can You Spot the Updates to the 2028 BMW M5 Touring?

Get Spyglass: The insider hookup, in your inbox Your exclusive look at future cars and secret prototypes, straight from our spy photographer. Email address Sign Up Thank you!

Believe it or not the BMW M5 Touring arrived in the U.S. just over a year ago. Time flies when you’re having fun in what used to be forbidden fruit.

Now, an updated 2028 BMW M5 Touring has started undergoing cold-weather testing in the arctic region as the German automaker prepares the first round of updates to the plug-in hybrid wagon.

The current M5 Touring marked the first time in history the wagon iteration of the nameplate came across the Atlantic in an official capacity. Enthusiasts have responded in what BMW’s described as a surprising amount of sales and enthusiasm.

It’ll take a close eye, and probably a true enthusiast, to spot the updates to the upcoming M5 Touring. The camouflage is doing its job here, but there are clearly revised headlights, a tweaked grille design, and possibly some small updates to the lower front bumper design.

Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien

The rear end sports updated taillights and the trademark M-specific quad exhaust tips. The bumper is camo-covered and might sport mild tweaks, but expect a similar design to today’s wagon.

The M5 Touring is a plug-in hybrid superwagon with a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 paired with an electric motor and 14.8-kWh battery pack for a combined 717 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. That battery pack enables about 25 miles of electric-only driving range, according to BMW. At most the powertrain might get some revisions to squeeze out a bit more power and or efficiency, but don’t expect this 5,530-pound M car to lose meaningful weight with the upcoming refresh. Though, it could use a diet.

Production of the 2028 BMW M5 Touring is expected to kick off in the summer of 2027.

