The Porsche 911 Now Starts $40,000 Higher Than It Did Five Years Ago

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Between tariffs and the economy at large, the era of modest yearly automotive price increases feels like it’s nearly a thing of the past. Unsurprisingly, when you turn your attention to high-end nameplates, it gets worse. Consider the Porsche 911. When the 2026 model was announced at the end of last March, it started at $129,950. Today, you can’t configure one for less than $137,850. That’s an $8K increase, within a model year cycle.

Look back a little further, to 2020, and you’ll note the last time a 911 could be had for under six digits—specifically, $98,750. Perhaps that isn’t as significant a psychological barrier to Porsche’s clientele as it is to most buyers, but the company blew past it so quickly, we barely noticed. Now, it’s $40K ahead.

What does $138,000 get you elsewhere? A top-of-the-line Corvette Z06 costs two grand less. A Mercedes-AMG GT55 Coupe is a hair more. And a BMW M5 Touring with carbon-ceramic brakes and the M Driver’s Package lands at pretty much the exact same MSRP. Just for context, if you want the ultimate 911 in the family, the GT3 RS demands $253,695 these days.

Given that Porsche unveiled the 2026 models relatively early last year, we’re probably only about eight weeks away from learning about whatever increases the brand has in store for 2027. Perhaps it’s gotten the price hikes out of the way early—that would be a nice surprise. But based on recent history, I wouldn’t get our hopes up too high.

Got a news tip? Reach out to tips@thedrive.com