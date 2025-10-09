2026 Porsche 911 Turbo Touring Spied: A Classy Way To Hide 700 HP

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

If you want the performance of a Porsche 911 Turbo without the attention, the Touring series has always had your number. It’s due to return following the 911’s comprehensive update this year, which saw hybrid power added to the range for the first time. And these spy shots give us an idea of what to expect.

In true Touring fashion, this prototype has a discreet active spoiler that tucks into the rear cowl when not deployed. The side intakes have been taped over as well, as a Touring-spec car would likely lack them.

Still, you get the Turbo front end with its active shutters and wide haunches, as well as what looks to be a pair of exhaust pipe options; one development mule has oval exits, while the other has a quad-rectangle design.

Porsche 911 Turbo Touring prototypes at the Nurburgring. All photos credit Stefan Baldauf/SB-Medien

The latest 911 Turbo incorporates Porsche’s new T-Hybrid system to develop a total of 701 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Its 3.6-liter flat-six has two electric exhaust turbochargers coupled with an 8-speed PDK transmission, enabling the car to hit 60 mph from a standstill in 2.4 seconds. The 911 Turbo is typically all-wheel drive, but it’s unclear if this Touring variant will retain that setup or opt for rear-wheel drive, like the 911 Sport Classic line. Check out the rest of the set of spy shots below for a 360-degree view of the forthcoming sleeper of the Turbo family.

