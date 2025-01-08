The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S Is Basically the Old GTS

Porsche is adding the Carrera S back into its 922.2-generation lineup of facelifted 911s. More powerful than the previous S by 30 hp, the 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S makes 473 horsepower and 390 lb-ft from its 3.0-liter turbocharged flat-six engine thanks to new turbos and optimized charge-air cooling, among other things.

This gives it performance levels comparable to the previous-gen GTS, matching that car’s power figure and hitting 60 mph in 3.1 seconds (0.2 seconds quicker than the old S) with the Sport Chrono Package, and topping out at 191 mph.

Porsche

For now, an eight-speed PDK and rear-wheel drive are the only drivetrain options. I don’t want to make any promises on behalf of Porsche I can’t back up in regards to the manual transmission coming back to the Carrera S, but I’d be very surprised if an all-wheel-drive 4S variant isn’t coming soon.

Available in both Coupe and Cabriolet forms, the new S gets more standard equipment than before. This includes a newly standard Sport Exhaust system, brakes borrowed from the last-gen GTS (408 mm up front, 380 mm in the rear), updated dampers that are said to be more responsive and refined, as well as more standard leather inside.

Optional extras include ceramic composite brakes, PASM Sport Suspension that lowers the ride by 10 mm, and rear-wheel steer.

Porsche

Inheriting the same hp, performance level, and brakes, this new 992.2 Carrera S is basically the 992.1 GTS reincarnated for those who want that unelectrified recipe instead of the new GTS’ hybrid powertrain.

Slotting in between the base Carrera and that hybrid GTS, the 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S will start at $148,395 for the Coupe and $161,595 for the Cabriolet. Deliveries are scheduled to start this spring.

Porsche

