Singer’s New ‘Super Sport’ Porsche 911 Tribute Has Pop-Up Fog Lights

A few weeks after becoming part-owner of California’s historic Willow Spring Raceway, Singer is back in the news for more predictable reasons: It’s launched another new model, inspired by a Porsche of yore. This one takes after the “Super Sport” widebody G-model 911—think 930 Turbo without the turbo—and, as with everything this company makes, it looks jaw-droppingly good. However, while there are many facts and figures to appreciate about Singer’s latest creation, what caught our eye first was the pair of pop-out fog lights on the particular examples in this story.

Look closely at the hood and you’ll notice two circular cutouts. When the driver turns the fog lights on by manipulating some switch that I’m sure has been machined for the perfect weight and tactility, the covers open and the light pods rise. Maybe someone’s done this with a 911 before, but I’ve never seen it. Of course, the law today forbids pop-up headlights on new cars, but with Singer’s vehicles being comprehensive restorations, they’re able to circumvent such restrictions—maybe. I don’t know, to be honest, but that’s my guess. What I do know is that they look great, evoking some classic rally flair for a vehicle that enjoyed some success on rally stages, though that’s usually overshadowed by what it did on circuits.

Anyway, these widebody G-inspired cars (two of 100 units, Singer tells us) are its first to feature flat-six engines with variable valve timing and unite water-cooled cylinder heads with air-cooled cylinders. These advancements were realized through Singer’s DLS Turbo program, and now they’re reaching the market—for 100 buyers, anyway. The 4.0-liter, Cosworth-tuned mill in the reimagined Carrera Coupe produces 420 horsepower and can rev to over 8,000 rpm; it can also be optioned with a manual.

Two customers’ examples of what the company calls its “Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer.” Side note, but whoever does these renders for the company knocks ’em out of the freakin’ park every time. Singer Vehicle Design

But Singer does far more than drop in a new engine when you hand over your Type 964 Porsche to them; they also improve the chassis. Here’s where Red Bull Advanced Technologies gets involved, because Singer is now working with the minds that have contributed to a great many winning Grand Prix cars, to bolster the 964 monocoque’s torsional rigidity and overall strength. Singer applies what it calls a “system” of composite and steel reinforcement at the beginning of the restoration process to make these sports cars drive more confidently than they ever have before.

The body is all carbon fiber, because when you’re already spending seven figures to make your 911 the best it can be, why stop at the internals? You’ll notice the yellow example car has a whale tail while the other doesn’t, and that’s a choice available to clients. Naturally, the interior is ripe for further personalization, and even the gauges are handbuilt to “high watchmaking standards.” No word on whether you can option the trim in black metallic, though.

What can you say about another gorgeous Singer product? The company has shown a remarkable range in recent years, from cyberpunk, safari-style builds to big-winged, 935-inspired track weapons. And yet, after all these years, I’m pretty sure the one I’d buy would be clean and simple, with just a hint of chrome.

