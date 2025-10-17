Porsche’s Camo Trick To Hide the Cayman EV’s Rear Window Is Kind of Hilarious

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

There’s more to this 2027 Porsche Cayman EV prototype than meets the eye. Tracking new-car development progress can seem like a matter of very fine degrees. It used to be that you’d see full-blown mules followed by early prototypes, then production-ready units and finally, the real thing. Thanks to advancements in computer-aided design and simulation, manufacturers have been able to compress the amount of physical testing a new car needs to endure significantly, leaving us with little to go on beyond subtle changes in camouflage, and now Porsche’s making that strategy even more fraught.

The Drive has spoken with Porsche about its camouflage before; to make a medium story short, they can accomplish a lot of visual trickery with very minimal labor and virtually no specialized materials. While some automakers are still doing full-blown dazzle camo, Porsche tends to stick to flat white or black prototypes with crude vinyl wraps and what often appears to be old-fashioned racer’s tape.

As you can see from the close-up shots here, these simple materials can do a lot of work. The detailing around the headlights is something Porsche’s done for a while, but this quarter-window detailing is a nice bit of subterfuge. Previously, Porsche was using a fake panel to make this window look a little bigger (perhaps to fool observers into thinking this was a 911 testbed?). Now, the test engineers have simply “drawn” the window on with tape.

Stefan Baldauf/SB-Medien

The effect is still the same; the vinyl carries the front window line all the way back to the same kink, adding several square inches of imaginary real estate beyond the physical glass.

The previous prototype can be seen rolling around with the prefabricated panel in this video:

Apart from the subtle progression of the disguise, there’s really anything new going on here. We’ve included a full gallery below for your perusal; perhaps you can spot something we missed.

