Miami Is Testing a Self-Driving Police Car That Can Launch Drones

We started with red-light cameras. Then, we got school-zone and construction-zone speed cameras, which eventually became “because we feel like it” speed cameras. But as it turns out, we’re only scratching the surface of automated law enforcement. The Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Department is the first in the country to test a new self-driving squad car decked in surveillance equipment, and it is even capable of serving as a launch platform for law-enforcement drones.

Calling this thing a “police car” feels wrong. Essentially, what we’re being sold here is some sort of smart, automated signals intelligence platform with a perfunctory Ford badge. And if you live in Miami-Dade County, Florida, soon it will be parked somewhere near you.

If my excessive peppering of milspeak is off-putting, I apologize. I’ve simply been influenced by the language of PolicingLab’s announcement. Check this out:

“Designed as a force multiplier, the PUG combines advanced autonomy from Perrone Robotics with AI-driven analytics, real-time crime data, and a suite of sensors including 360-degree cameras, thermal imaging, license plate recognition, and drone launch capabilities,” it says.

“Its role: extend deputy resources, improve efficiency, and enhance community safety without additional cost to Miami-Dade taxpayers,” it continued.

“Force multiplier?” Calm down, kids. This is a self-driving squad car, not an AWACS platform. The other recurring theme here is the notion that all of this comes at no cost to Miami-Dade taxpayers. We were immediately dubious too. So what’s the catch?

There are two, actually. For starters, this is merely a pilot program being sponsored by PolicingLab, not a standard addition to the department’s fleet. And second, at least initially, it’s being soft-launched as a feeler for the Sheriff’s public affairs folks. It’ll be posted up at public and media events in order to “gather feedback” before the department considers whether to press it into service.

Once it’s actually brought online, PolicingLab says the squad car will offer several benefits to the department:

“The 12-month pilot will evaluate outcomes such as improved response times, enhanced deterrence, officer safety, and stronger public trust,” it said. “Results will inform whether and how the program expands, potentially serving as a national model for agencies across the country.”

In other words, PolicingLab expects that the data collected about real-world policing will more than offset the costs of building and supporting the car in the long run, but if these are ever pressed into regular service, you can bet they’ll come with hefty subscription and support costs, even if they do eliminate expensive human labor (and judgment) from the situation.

In the meantime, welcome to the era of the surveillance state trooper.

