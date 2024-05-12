Miami Beach Police Got a Rolls Royce

Law enforcement agencies the world over have been known to employ hopped-up sports cars and exotics for crimefighting duties. A Nissan GT-R was added to a Japanese highway patrol unit, Alpine A110s were used for "rapid intervention" in rural France, and a Lamborghini Huracan helped Italy with expedited organ transport. Oh, right, and there's Dubai's infamous police fleet that includes Bugattis, Lambos, McLarens, and Porsches.

Well, Florida Man has entered the chat.

On May 10, the Miami Beach Police Department unveiled a Rolls-Royce Ghost decked out in full department livery and lights. Makes sense because the vibe at the South Florida hotspot is like Art Week and spring break never end.

This Ghost isn't as quite as fanciful as it seems, though. It's a 2012 model and will be used strictly for recruitment. More importantly, the car actually belongs to Braman Motors. The local luxury car dealer is footing the bill for all associated costs, per city policies.

A promotional police vehicle that doubles as a rolling ad for a car dealership feels very Miami, but at least taxpayers aren't about to be on the hook for $2,000 oil changes.

Commenters were quick to attack the PD for everything from poor use of budget and the cost of maintenance to the vehicle being purchased with cocaine profits and used to recruit pimps. Hah, but also, sigh.

The department's press officer told the Miami Herald, "We have not absorbed any cost for this vehicle. Miami Beach taxpayers didn’t pay anything for this." The MBPD further clarified to the Herald that the vehicle is strictly a loan and will be returned to Braman Motors. Although the police department incurs no upfront costs, it could be responsible for any damages sustained while it is being used.