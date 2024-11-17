Look Out, Honda: Hyundai Put a Giant Wing on the New Elantra N TCR Edition

If you haven’t started on your holiday shopping list yet, Hyundai is releasing a new performance car trim just in time for the holidays. The new racing-inspired Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition takes the rorty Elantra N even further into Honda Civic Type R terrain with an adjustable carbon fiber spoiler and forged wheels.

The TCR name is taken from the TCR World Tour, the FIA production touring car racing series that Hyundai Motorsports has competed in since 2017. Hyundai says the Elantra N TCR Edition was developed based on the racing team’s experience, by which they likely mean someone said “hey, why don’t we put a giant spoiler on the street car?”

Now, the Hyundai Elantra N is already tuned for track days in its standard form. The TCR Edition, however, adds lightweight performance enhancements that might get you closer to dominating the circuit. The 2.0-liter turbo-four, although fun as heck to drive, apparently remains untouched. The track-ready goodies, though, are pretty good.

Although the Carbon Swan Neck Spoiler sounds more like a squishy neck pillow for long flights, it’s actually a lightweight carbon fiber wing. The massive rear spoiler is not only a dead giveaway that this is a different kind of Elantra, but the aerodynamic feature also adjusts at high speeds and other driving conditions for increased downforce.

For track touch points, the new performance Elantra is equipped with 19-inch N TCR forged wheels and N Performance four-piston brakes as standard equipment. The exterior is finished off with exclusive badging and decals. Note that the stickers are reserved for the South Korean market, at least for now.

The Elantra N TCR Edition cabin also receives some bespoke bits. In addition to special badging, the trim-specific steering wheel is sheathed in Alcantara and topped with a Performance Blue notch. Performance Blue makes its way to the seat belts, too, which adds some much-needed pop to the otherwise all-black (but super comfy) interior.

Even though the TCR Edition doesn’t receive a power boost or tuning and suspension updates, the bigger brakes and even bigger spoiler could be just enough to create a noticeable difference in steering and handling, especially at high speeds. Hopefully, we get a chance to test that theory.

Hyundai has yet to announce pricing, but the Elantra N TCR Edition will go on sale next month in South Korea. Its availability will reach other markets next year.