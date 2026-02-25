Spied: GMA T.33 Supercar Finally Near Production After Four Years

Get Spyglass: The insider hookup, in your inbox Your exclusive look at future cars and secret prototypes, straight from our spy photographer. Email address Sign Up Thank you!

Gordon Murray Automotive’s “everyday” supercar, T.33, was announced more than four years ago, if you can believe that. The naturally aspirated, V12-powered manual coupe was due to begin deliveries in 2024, but GMA prioritized production of T.50 models and special editions, like last year’s S1 LM, allowing it to secure more funding to see the T.33 series through. The T.33 appears to be close now, based on these cold-weather testing images out of Sweden.

This is the first time we’ve seen the T.33 on actual roads, outside of events. And it’s a reminder that GMA absolutely thrashes these cars, all in the name of making them more livable.

We see three prototypes in these images—AP1, AP3, and one unlabeled that may just be AP2—in bare carbon fiber. For the most part, they resemble the show cars, save for small changes, like the addition of a second fuel cap allowing refueling from either side.

Stefan Baldauf/SB-Medien

The GMA T.33 is powered by a 3.9-liter V12, built by Cosworth, with an 11,000-rpm redline. It makes about 615 horsepower. Altogether, the supercar is said to weigh about 2,400 pounds. That’s very similar to an ND Mazda Miata RF—bearing in mind, of course, that the Miata has less than a third of the T.33’s power.

In Murray’s pursuit of a daily drivable supercar, the T.33 has a surprising 9.8 cubic feet of combined cargo space, between a frunk and side cubbies, just ahead of the rear wheels. Even that’s double what you’ll find in a Miata.

Stefan Baldauf/SB-Medien

More variants of the T.33 are on the way, including the drop-top Spider. It looks incredible, and weighs just 40 pounds more than the fixed-roof version. With a V12 like that screaming behind you, it’s hard to argue against it being the version to buy.

