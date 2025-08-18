Gordon Murray Gave the World a True F1 Successor With the S1 LM

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

As a child of the 80s the McLaren F1 is one of the pinnacles of the automotive world. Today, examples go for more than $20 million.

While the McLaren P1 and W1 are amazing machines, and the Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) T.50 arguably seems like a modern-day F1, none are. The GMSV S1 LM is. Murray bills the GMSV S1 LM as an “homage” to the original.

The GMSV S1 LM is the first build from a new Gordon Murray Special Vehicles company, which is a sister company to GMA and will focus on one-off commissions and limited-edition specials. The S1 LM is the latter.

A GMSV client, presumably that also owns a McLaren F1 (or more?), commissioned five S1 LM models for an undisclosed amount of money. If you have to ask, more than you can afford, Pal.

GMSV

The design is a time warp of modern LED lighting mixed with the McLaren F1. Every surface is custom to the S1 LM, including an aero package with a model-specific front splitter, rear diffuser, and huge rear wing that all are said to work together to create “significant downforce and stability,” though how much downforce hasn’t been disclosed. As someone that’s not a lawyer, one has to imagine this design is about as close as it can get to not treading into copyright infringement territory.

“I love timeless design. I never want us to join the race to make the most outrageous looking supercar at expense of balance, beauty and proportion. Look at the result, the car is timeless and beautiful,” Murray said.

GMSV

The S1 LM looks like a restomod blast from the past, but it’s thoroughly modern. Beneath the sculpted carbon fiber skin lurks most the GMA T.50s powertrain, but it’s been modified. The 4.0-liter V-12 has been punched out to 4.3-liters and produces over 690 horsepower with a custom Inconel exhaust system with 18-karat gold-foiled heat shielding. Just like a McLaren F1 had.

Along with the larger displacement the engine features lighter internals and a higher compression ratio for more power, torque, and better responsiveness, according to GMSV. The redline? A screaming 12,100 rpm.

A manual gearbox hooks to this V-12 using the casing from the T.50s and the T.50 internals along with revised linkage. The result is described by GMSV as “short rifle-bolt throws.”

While the underpinnings all started life with the T.50, GMSV revised the suspension geometry for a lower ride height in the S1 LM paired with specific damper settings.

GMSV

Like the T.50 and F1 before it, the interior features a three-seat design with a center-mounted front seat.

My ears are bleeding just thinking about what this thing must sound like. And the look? It’s everything you could dream about for a modern F1. This entire thing is rad and I love it.

Take a scroll through the entire gallery and enjoy a blast from the past in the modern era. And to think everyone said the future is going to be boring.

Got a tip on a rad vehicle? We want to hear from you. Send a note to tips@thedrive.com