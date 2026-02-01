$50K Polaris RZR Pro R Ultra Edition Adds Hydraulic Active Sway Bar Links

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Polaris RZR Pro R is already so good at everything that it practically belongs in its own category, somewhere between normal side-by-sides and desert-running trucks. But Polaris nonetheless found a way to make it better—if you’re willing to pay.

The RZR Pro R Ultra Edition takes the RZR Pro R’s already-excellent suspension to a new level with what Polaris called the Dynamix DVS system. This is the first and only SxS suspension system with hydraulic locking sway bar links available from the factory, Polaris claims. Developed in collaboration with Suspension Direct Inc. and honed through racing, this feature makes the Ultra Edition even more versatile than the standard RZR Pro R.

Polaris

You might be familiar with disconnecting sway bars on bigger vehicles like the Jeep Gladiator Mojave and Ram 2500 Power Wagon. The disconnect option allows for greater articulation when needed, without compromising ride or handling on less-technical terrain. But they’re an on/off proposition. Dynamix DVS adjusts four links, with three settings. Fully locked (for maximum stability) and unlocked (for maximum articulation) settings are available, as well as a semi-active option for varying terrain that automatically adjusts the links up to 200 times per second.

The Ultra Edition also includes 32-inch BFGoodrich KM3 tires, a Velocity Blue exterior, and an MPI racing steering wheel. Everything else carries over from the standard RZR Pro R, but that includes the 2.0-liter ProStar Fury inline-four from the Polaris Slingshot, tuned to produce 225 horsepower. Like other versions of the RZR Pro R, the Ultra Edition has a 104.5-inch wheelbase, 74-inch track, and 29 inches of usable suspension travel.

Polaris

All of this comes at a base price of $46,999 for a two-seater and $50,999 for a four-seater. That’s not cheap, but it’s a better deal than 2023’s Special Edition, which cost about the same but didn’t have the Ultra Edition’s suspension upgrade. This is also isn’t intended to be a high-volume affair. Production is limited to 500 units globally across both configurations. Polaris plans to begin shipping the first vehicles to dealers in February.

