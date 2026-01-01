The Ram Power Wagon Goes Diesel for 2027

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Lest you think it’s all Hemi, all the time over at Ram these days, the truck maker just announced that Power Wagon fans are finally getting something they’ve spent years clamoring for: Cummins diesel power. The 6.7-liter high-output diesel will be available for the 2027 model year, along with a few other enhancements for those who expect their trucks to be capable of just about anything.

“Customers have been telling us for years to put the Cummins in the Power Wagon,” Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis said in the company’s announcement. “And if our recent product announcements have shown anything, it’s that Ram is giving customers a choice and the trucks they want. Matching the Power Wagon with the Cummins turbo diesel delivers everything our hardcore Ram fans expect: off-road capability with the best diesel in the HD segment. It’s the Power Wagon they’ve been waiting for.”

Befitting Ram’s go-big-or-go-home attitude, the Cummins Power Wagon will offer a class-leading 1,075 pound-feet of torque to go with its relatively modest (which seems almost insane to say) 430 horsepower. With its 31-gallon fuel tank, the Power Wagon is good for 600 miles on a single fill-up, Ram says. And it’ll be a little easier to load up for long hauls thanks to a new load-leveling rear air suspension option.

Ram says the Cummins-powered truck will retain the bulk of the goodies that make the Power Wagon so attractive to its owner base, including solid front and rear axles and electronic locking differentials. The new rear differential offers a 3.42:1 final drive ratio and 38mm axle shafts—all the better to drive those 20-inch wheels wrapped in 34-inch all-terrain tires. Today’s tire-and-lube jockeys must be absolutely jacked.

And fear not, Ram didn’t have to slaughter any sacred cows to make a diesel Power Wagon happen. You get the same off-road capability (13.2 inches of ground clearance along with a 26.1-degree approach angle, 26.0-degree departure angle, and 20.6-degree breakover angle) along with plenty of armor for when you run out of it. The rock rails and under-body skid plates (protecting the DEF tank, fuel tank and transfer case) all come standard.

The 2027 Power Wagon will drop alongside the revived Ram 1500 (now SRT!) TRX this summer, in what Kuniskis has promised us will be a transformational year for the brand. We’re curious to see what comes next.

Got a news tip? Let us know at tips@thedrive.com!