Buy the Ram TRX Movie Truck From Fast X If You Have $265K to Burn

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Over 25 years and nearly a dozen movies, the Fast and Furious saga has used a lot of cars. So many that, even given directors’ penchant for destroying them, enough survive to make an ex-Fast and Furious vehicle fairly common by movie-car standards. So how could this 2021 Ram 1500 TRX—which appeared alongside John Cena in Fast X—be worth $265,000?

Listed for sale on off-roading forum Race-deZert, this truck has more than a movie role going for it. Extensive custom fabrication means it doesn’t need a special effects department to look awesome. The seller claims the total bill for this Ram—which is also a former SEMA show vehicle—exceeds $300,000, with $100,000 spent on the suspension alone.

Octavian Tira via Race-deZert Octavian Tira via Race-deZert Octavian Tira via Race-deZert Octavian Tira via Race-deZert Octavian Tira via Race-deZert Octavian Tira via Race-deZert Octavian Tira via Race-deZert

That suspension consists of a custom long-travel J-arm setup in the front with 12-inch coilovers and shocks with Kibbetech tie rods, providing just under 18 inches of travel (with limit straps), according to the seller. The rear suspension is a four-link setup with a fully trussed semi-float rear axle, providing nearly 24 inches of travel. For reference, Ram quotes 13 inches of front suspension travel and 14 inches of rear travel for the resurrected 2027 TRX.

The movie truck also has an engine cage, which helps strengthen the frame while providing a mounting point for the taller aftermarket shocks, as well as custom-fabricated fenders that make room for 40-inch BFGoodrich KR3 tires, and a cooling system stuffed further up under the bodywork to increase the approach angle. A light bar and bed-mounted spares complete the desert-racer look, while added skid plates and a fuel cell ensure the TRX isn’t just for show.

Octavian Tira via Race-deZert

The supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 breathes through a custom exhaust system routed through the frame for better clearance. The listing doesn’t mention any increase in power beyond the stock 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, but that wasn’t exactly needed, either. This build dials up the chassis to make better use of that power and, as the seller argues, it would probably be hard to replicate for anything less than the asking price.

Whether you need to spend this much on the ultimate TRX is another question, especially with the king of the dinosaur-juice-guzzlers returning for the 2027 model year. Even Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis admits that the inline-six Ram 1500 RHO is a “way better option” as a daily driver. The TRX is more of a toy, and this build takes things even further in that direction. But toys are fun.

Got a tip? Send it in: tips@thedrive.com