Ram Won’t Say ‘No’ to Hemi V8-Powered RHO

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

We know the Hemi V8-powered Ram 1500 is officially coming back, there’s one big question: What about the RHO? It’s the brand’s Ford F-150 Raptor fighter that currently uses a high-output Hurricane I6 engine, and while a naturally aspirated V8 version might not be faster, some might argue that it would be better.

The Drive asked Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis if a Hemi RHO is in the cards. “I don’t know,” he admitted. “We’ve debated that a lot internally.”

The RHO’s twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six may not be what people are used to, but it is stout. Engine output measures 540 horsepower and 521 lb-ft of torque. It has lots of upgraded parts compared to the standard-output Hurricane, like all-forged internals and 26 pounds of boost versus the S.O.’s 22 psi.

Kuniskis rightfully worries that a naturally aspirated V8 making 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque might not be enough.

“I drive an RHO now, and it is a fantastic package,” Kuniskis continued. “If you put a 5.7-liter in it, compared to what it is today, is that going to meet customer expectations? That’s what we’re thinking about right now.”

“Not saying we won’t do it, but that’s what we’re thinking about right now.”

Ram Stellantis

People can’t seem to talk about the RHO without mentioning the old Ram TRX and its supercharged Hellcat V8. That’s understandable, considering they look similar and share Baja-blasting credentials like semi-active Bilstein suspension and 35-inch tires. If Ram does end up tossing the 5.7-liter into the RHO, it might sound slightly more like the TRX, but it will be a far cry from the infamously discontinued truck’s 707 hp.

The idea of a 5.7-liter Hemi-powered RHO would be more like a first-gen Raptor than anything since that pickup went away. It would provide a V8 soundtrack rather than the Hurricane I6’s weakened battle cry while being magnitudes less complex, and not to mention more balanced than the TRX. Simpler times when not everything needed ridiculous horsepower.

Maybe I’m getting ahead of myself. Either way, Ram won’t say “no” to a V8 RHO just yet.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com