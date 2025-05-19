221-Mile Ram TRX Final Edition Selling for $18K Under MSRP Is a Sign of the Times

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

A few years back, the used-car market was so demand hungry that it began to feel like you could flip a Mitsubishi Mirage for a profit. Fast-forward to today, and we’re starting to see values for some enthusiast models come back down to earth. Take this 2024 Ram 1500 TRX Final Edition that just sold on Bring a Trailer for $18,000 under its original sticker, for example. Even better, it’s only done 221 miles.

The awful post-pandemic used car market took its toll on every kind of vehicle, but especially high-performance pickups. Americans couldn’t get enough of ’em, and prices quickly got out of hand. It suddenly wasn’t unusual to see trucks sell for over sticker price, and low-production, special edition models endured the most egregious markups. During that period, this Final Edition TRX could’ve sold for well over its $125,215 MSRP. Last week, though, someone actually took it home for a smooth $107,000.

Bring a Trailer

OK, that’s still a ton for a Ram, but its new owner essentially bought a brand-new truck at an $18,000 discount. With the odometer showing just 221 miles, calling this TRX “used” is a disservice, even if that’s technically what it is. It seems that the BaT seller—another dealer—purchased the truck new and then pretty much left it intact. The seats and glovebox even still have their tags.

What makes the Final Edition so special? Stellantis said that 2024 was to be the last year of the Ram TRX and its 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8, and decided to replace the model with the straight-six-powered Ram RHO. For now, the 702-horsepower TRX is still the brand’s last V8 super truck, though rumors suggest there may have been a change of plans. Dodge CEO Matt McAlear recently told us that “V8s are no longer a bad word around the company” when we asked him how long the engine might stick around in the Durango. And if the Charger gets its Hemi back, don’t be surprised to see the Ram 1500 right there with it, if not next in line.

Bring a Trailer

Anyway, back to this surprisingly discounted TRX. It feels odd to see a six-figure truck and say that nature’s healing, especially when that truck normally starts life as a $40,000 workhorse with steel wheels and cloth seats. But if you look at where we were just a few years ago and where we are now, there is cause for some optimism, at least as far as prices for fun trucks go. Just imagine if this trend continued: We might see reasonably priced sports cars at auction by 2075.

