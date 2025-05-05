Ram 1500 Adds New Cheap Trim Level for 2026, But V8 Is Still MIA

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

It feels like just yesterday that Ram kicked the Hemi to the curb with the introduction of the 2025 Ram 1500 lineup, but believe it or not, changes are comin’ already. For 2026, Ram is overhauling the pickup’s trim structure, starting with a brand-new (but not entirely) model dubbed Express. Slotting into the lineup in between the Tradesman and the Big Horn, this new entry gives buyers the option to spend a little extra scratch on some exterior pizzazz without springing for a fancier pickup. But one rumored 2026 upgrade is nowhere to be found: Sorry, pal. That thang ain’t got a Hemi—at least not yet.

The standard Express is a straight-up carbon copy of the basic Tradesman model’s equipment list. Throw on a set of 20-inch wheels and a monochromatic exterior, then ditch the badges, and voila, you’re home. If you’d like something a little spicier, there’s the Black Express package (pictured), which does pretty much what you’d expect. There’s one catch: It’s only available on 4WD models, but at least LED fog lamps and an upgraded interior are included as part of the deal. It’ll set you back another $995.

On top of what, you may ask? The base price for a 2026 Ram 1500 Express Quad Cab is $44,495—or about $4,500 more than the 2025 Ram 1500 Tradesman. As we’ve yet to see pricing for the rest of the 2026 Ram lineup, it’s tough to say exactly how good of a deal that is. Here’s how the price breaks down depending on cab size and drivetrain:

Quad Cab 2WD – $44,495

Crew Cab 2WD – $47,245

Quad Cab 4WD – $48,345

Crew Cab 4WD – $51,095

Stellantis

Choosing the Express won’t pigeonhole buyers into a barebones truck. As you can tell from the above price list, it’s available in both Quad and Crew cab variants, and you can even upgrade from the standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 to the 3.0-liter turbocharged Hurricane I6. Paired with the Quad Cab, that’s enough to tow 11,550 lbs, Ram says.

While there’s no news on the Hemi front, the confirmation of Express’s return lends more credibility to the dealer leak we saw in March hinting at the revival of a V8-powered Ram 1500.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com