‘Way, Way, Way Better’: Ram CEO Says RHO Beats TRX as a Daily Driver

The Hellcat party is back on and with Tim Kuniskis back behind the wheel of Ram as the CEO the TRX has been resurrected. But even the man in charge of Ram says the TRX isn’t the best option for most people.

In a one-on-one interview with The Drive Ram CEO Kuniskis said, “If you want to drive this every single day as your only truck, the RHO is a way better option. It is an absolutely way, way, way better option.” Kuniskis was referring to the TRX as the other option.

“If you’re gonna buy a pickup truck, and you want this to be your fun, awesome, use it on occasion, truck, of course. Price not being an object. Of course, you want the TRX,” Kuniskis said.

But most people don’t drive their truck on occasion and price is an object. Which is why Kuniskis acknowledged the RHO is a better option for most people.

The resurrected TRX still has a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under the hood, but now the truck has 777 horsepower and rips from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds. It’s the quickest, and while unclear highly likely, thirstiest gas-powered pickup truck money will buy. And it’s going to take a lot of money. When the TRX arrives back in dealer showrooms later this year it will cost 102,590.

By comparison, the RHO, which is powered by a high-output inline-six, costs $75,640 and will run from 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds. For anyone counting, the RHO has 540 horsepower and 521 lb-ft of torque.

At the debut of the TRX earlier in the month Kuniskis said, “We started 2025 with a simple rallying cry—three words and three letters: The Last Tenth and LFG. Our first moves were clear: revive the legendary Hemi V8 and reignite the SRT Performance Division. So, would anyone really bet against TRX making a comeback? But bringing back the nameplate isn’t enough. Ram set the bar five years ago with 702 horsepower, and that benchmark has been challenged. SRT doesn’t limbo; we high-jump—and 721 wasn’t going to cut it. 777 horsepower? That’s the mark. And it represents more than power—it signals an awakening and a new path forward.”

The TRX is now the big stick, but whether it’s worth an extra $26,950 over the RHO, which nets 237 more hp but only drops the 0-60 mph sprint by 1.1 second, is up for debate, even with the guy in charge of selling these things.

Kuniskis’ take was simple, ‘That’s why we have so many choices in this industry, right,” the Father of the Hellcats mused.

