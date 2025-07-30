Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

I knew this was going to happen. And with Ram making such a big deal about the Hemi V8’s return, I bet you did too. Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa just announced during the company’s first-half earnings call that the Ram TRX is coming back, likely with the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 that they swore was going away.

Not that I’m complaining, of course.

Filosa didn’t say much about the super truck, only letting the name and engine detail slip. Mopar Insiders quotes him as saying, “The V8 engine on versions, such as the Ram 1500 TRX, will deliver to us additional volumes but also accredited margins per unit.” We won’t know what all is different or the same about the truck until we get closer to launch, which is reportedly coming in early 2026 with production beginning in January.

If I were a betting man, I’d place a hefty wager on the TRX getting more power than its old figure of 702 horses. It’ll once again duke it out with the Ford F-150 Raptor R, which now makes 720 hp. I can’t see Ram revisiting the rivalry without gunning for more, but of course, that’s only speculation at this point. One way or another, Ram’s performance lineup will mirror the Blue Oval’s, with the twin-turbo I6-powered RHO fighting the normal Raptor and the TRX going against the R.

This totally tracks with how Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis runs the brand. He’s all about machismo and bragadocio, which makes him beloved by some and maligned by others who would rather not put up with it. But you can never say he isn’t a man of the people—especially when those people cry for more V8 pickup trucks. The dude delivers every time.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com