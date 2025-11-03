Ram Is About to Launch an SRT-Badged Street Truck: Report

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Along with the news that Ram will launch its first SUV in 2028, it looks like we’ll also see a new spiritual street truck successor to the Viper-engined SRT-10. Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa confirmed that Ram is adding a pair of SRT models in “the coming months,” with one of those likely to be the rebirthed TRX. That leaves one unknown, and every context clue points to a pavement-pounding hot-rod pickup.

Filosa’s quote isn’t spectacularly descriptive. Still, Automotive News reports that he told Wall Street analysts last Thursday, “Ram will be showing even more of its trademark passion with two new SRT performance products to be revealed in the coming months, each with utterly distinct value propositions.” That on its own doesn’t shout “street truck,” but look around the industry as well as Ram’s own lineup, and you’ll see the signs.

First off, you need to know that Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis is in charge of SRT now. He’s also the one largely responsible for reintroducing the Hemi V8 to the brand after ex-Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares left. Anything that beams with machismo fits in line with Kuniskis’ schtick, which is why the revived TRX is already confirmed. A lowered performance truck that specializes in smoky burnouts is totally on brand for that fella.

Then, there’s the competition. Ford recently dropped the F-150 Lobo, which it’s calling a street truck. I don’t buy it, personally, since it’s just a lowered four-wheel drive crew cab without any extra power. Ram has a great opportunity to blow that thing out of the water with a Hellcat-powered rival, if it’s so inclined. Heck, the brand’s recent Direct Connection collab with Fox was cooler than the Ford, and they just put a supercharger on a 5.7-liter.

Ram’s recent project with Fox Factory Lineup gives a potential glimpse at an upcoming street truck. Ram

Finally, the street truck appears to be the only remaining gap in Ram’s truck lineup. It will soon have two high-po off-road half-tons in the RHO and TRX, meaning there’s no need for another. I can’t imagine what else the manufacturer would slap an SRT badge on than a machine that’s meant for the asphalt.

For its part, Ram isn’t saying any more for the time being. The Drive reached out to a spokesperson for the automaker, who simply replied, “The comments stand on their own. We don’t have anything to add.”

OK then. Play your games!

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com