Feds Investigating 1.2 Million Ram Trucks That Might Roll Away Despite Past Recall

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched a new probe into an estimated 1,187,232 Ram trucks that might be at risk of rolling away. As the federal agency’s Office of Defects Investigation explains, the concern is with a post-recall remedy on certain 2013-2018 model year Rams. These trucks previously had a “fix” performed to address a brake transmission shift interlock problem, though as the NHTSA’s open recall query states, that remedy may have failed.

And before you go pointing fingers at the maligned Ram transmission dial shifter, this specifically involves trucks with the column shifter. In these Ram 1500, 2500, 3500, 4500, and 5500 models, the BTSI locking pin could get stuck, allowing the transmission to shift out of park without depressing the brake pedal. Additionally, they could be bumped out of park without the key in the ignition.

Ram previously issued recalls 17V-821 and 18V-100 to address these concerns, but the NHTSA has received 14 Vehicle Owner Questionnaire reports and 6 EWR Death & Injury reports related to trucks that had the recall remedy performed. There have been seven reported injuries from six incidents, but no fatalities. Still, that’s more than enough to prompt action.

The Drive reached out to Ram for comment on the feds’ open query, to which a spokesperson responded, “We’re cooperating with NHTSA.”

You don’t need me to tell you why a 6,000-pound truck—or, heck, even a 9,000-pound dually—might be dangerous in a downhill runaway scenario. It’s doubly concerning if it can occur without the vehicle’s engine on, as its power brakes won’t function properly. Here’s hoping they get the issue fixed for real this time.

This news also comes less than a week after the NHTSA launched a similar probe into a post-recall remedy on Dodge Darts. Those cars are supposedly still having problems with rolling away, too, though it’s not a BTSI problem; it’s an alleged shifter bushing failure issue. It seems like Stellantis just can’t catch a break.

