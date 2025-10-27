F1 Must Learn From Mexico’s Terrifying Marshal Near-Miss

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

I’m currently en route home from the Mexico City Formula 1 Grand Prix, after a race weekend that can only be described as one of the best I’ve ever experienced. However, despite the incredible hospitality, lovely weather, and exciting racing, there’s one situation that’s tainting it all: a major on-track snafu by a marshal.

Only three laps had elapsed when VCarb’s Liam Lawson witnessed something he shouldn’t have coming around turns two and three. There were two marshals in front of him, with one of them quite literally still sprinting across the track. Lawson, who is currently fighting for his future in the sport, quickly hopped on the radio. “I could have f***ing killed them!”

He’s right, he could’ve definitely killed them. Even worse, this isn’t the first time something like this has happened, and although it’s thankfully not a common sight, it shouldn’t happen at all.

So how did that happen? It stems from a last-minute decision by the team to bring Lawson into the pits, which left him separated from the rest of the cars. As a result, it appears the marshals did not know another car was approaching after the initial pack went by.

In the words of the FIA: “Following a Turn 1 incident, Race Control was informed that debris was present on the track at the apex of that corner,” reads the statement. “On lap 3, marshals were alerted and placed on standby to enter the track and recover the debris once all cars had passed Turn 1. As soon as it became apparent that Lawson had pitted, the instructions to dispatch marshals were rescinded, and a double yellow flag was shown in that area. We are still investigating what occurred after that point. We would like to underline our respect and appreciation for the local ASN, OMDAI, as well as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez and their marshals, who are volunteers and play a vital role in the safe and successful running of our sport. Their professionalism and dedication are invaluable to every event we stage.”

The FIA confirmed an investigation is underway, though I’m not sure what other conclusion they’ll reach besides poor communication. Just like changes have been implemented over the years, most recently with Jules Bianchi’s death in 2015, the sport must learn from these moments to avoid another catastrophe.

Got another tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com