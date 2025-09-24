Goodbye to My Old iPhone’s Bluetooth List With 4 Years of Test Cars

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Getting a new phone sucks for many reasons; primarily because, well, you gotta transfer your entire life from one device to another, and even though cloud backups make that considerably easier now, you still gotta endure that annoying transition. I recently upgraded to the new iPhone, and although the transfer process went smoothly, I wasn’t prepared to say goodbye to the list of cars I’ve connected via Bluetooth over the last four years.

Much like how serial killers keep creepy little trophies of their victims, car journalists are oddly attached to small mementos of the cars they’ve driven. I mean, I’m not the only one, right?

I’ve heard that some folks hang on to copies of their test car’s Monroneys, others take a photo of each car at the same place with the same background, others collect USB-style press kits when those were a thing, and I’ve even known of some people who kept the OEM first aid kits out of the trunk. Most of those individuals are no longer working in this industry, but hey, that was a thing at one point.

Jerry Perez

Me? I’m much more basic. I enjoy scrolling through my Bluetooth list, as well as my Chick-fil-A app, where I always have to specify which car (and color) I’m driving so they know how to spot me at the drive-thru. I started using my previous iPhone in November 2021, so after just a couple of months shy of four years, I’ve amassed about 60 cars on the former. Now, this isn’t a reflection of all the cars I’ve driven since then, given that I likely don’t connect to half of the cars I drive every year—mostly just the ones I drive at home—so I estimate the overall number is closer to 150 or so.

Either way, there are some truly great cars on that list that evoke lovely memories. Like that Polestar 2, which was my first time driving an EV while solo abroad. I picked it up at Brussels Airport and had to drive to Spa-Francorchamps for a WEC race. I was worried about driving an EV in a place where I’m not familiar with the infrastructure and don’t know the language. It actually went flawlessly and turned out to be a great experience!

Despite there being a dozen Hondas on the list, the one that stands out is the Odyssey, which transported me and the fam to the Michigan Upper Peninsula for a quick birthday weekend. Just great memories of that time with my loved ones—especially as the kids grow older and develop their own weekend plans.

Jerry Perez

There are two special Ferraris on there, a 296 GTB and the mighty Purosangue. The red 296 served my wife and me well during a trip to Northern California, which included driving along the coast through beautiful Monterey and Big Sur. Likewise, a blue Purosangue provided the coolest wheels for a multi-day trip around northern Italy with my dad. Just two guys romping around the mountains around Lake Como in a (at the time) yet-for-sale, $550,000 Ferrari packed with suitcases and other trinkets.

From Hyundais to Toyotas, Rolls-Royces, Mercedes, BMWs, and everything in between, this list is a nice little reminder of the cool shit I get to do for work. And while not everything is pretty and pink in this ever-so-shaky industry, it’s the cars and the memories that I make with them that I will cherish forever. Time to start a new list on the new iPhone, I guess.

Email the author at jerry@thedrive.com