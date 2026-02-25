The Next Chrysler Pacifica Will Look a Little More ‘RoboCop’

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Chrysler Pacifica minivan has been around in its current shape for about a decade, with one significant facelift in 2021. Today, the American automaker soft-launched a new front end that ditches the traditional open-mouth grille for more of a horizontal-bar RoboCop-eye-slit design with upswept headlights. Whether or not more substantial changes are coming behind the new face is TBA.

Chrysler parent company, Stellantis, just sprinkled some pictures of this new fascia for the Pacifica on Instagram and Facebook with the ephemeral caption: “Some things refuse to stay undercover.”

As you can see, the silhouette, shape, and rear quarter of the little bus look unchanged, indicating that this is indeed a refresh rather than a redesign.

The current Pacifica (left), and the new one (right). Chrysler

From the few images we have seen, I noticed that the “Pinnacle” trim will stick around (that text is emblazoned on the door), but what I am not seeing is a port for a PHEV plug. So if you were hoping for that to make a comeback, it’s not yet guaranteed.

The Pacifica has gotten kind of mixed reviews in the recent past. I haven’t driven one in years, but some of my colleagues have declared it “extraordinarily OK” and “past its peak.” Until recently, the Pacifica enjoyed the distinction of being the only plug-in hybrid minivan, but that option has been dropped, and as of this moment, your only powertrain choice is a Pentastar V6 with front- or all-wheel drive. The 2026 model has already been trotted out, so this teased design will have to be a 2027 or later.

That AWD option was the big news that came along with the 2021 facelift—so maybe some new engine news is coming in the near future with this next model’s full reveal.

While I was ping-ponging around the internet looking for context on this new design, I saw somebody mention the Halcyon concept and how this facia might call back to that. Personally, I’m not seeing it—maybe in the most general sense (front end dominated by a horizontal bar).

There is kind of a lot going on (hexagonal grille bits, little dots off to the side, visual texture in daytime running lights, big radar cruise plane down low) but it’s not bad looking.

Chrysler

I guess I have to admit I’m kind of neutral on this new look. I don’t dislike it. But I kind of still liked the old one, too. Good thing we’ve got an open comment section—what do you think? Hot or not?

