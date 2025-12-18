NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle and Family Killed in North Carolina Plane Crash

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

A plane carrying Greg Biffle and his family crashed on approach to Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina today. Multiple sources are now confirming that Biffle and his family—his wife, son, and daughter—along with the flight crew, were all killed.

Garrett Mitchell of 1320Video confirmed in a Facebook post that Biffle and his family were on board the plane, joining an outpouring of support for friends and family of the deceased.

“Unfortunately, I can confirm Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, and son Ryder were on that plane… because they were on their way to spend the afternoon with us,” Mitchell said. “We are devastated. I’m so sorry to share this.”

Representative Richard Hudson of North Carolina also confirmed their passing on X:

“I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them,” Hudson said. “They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others. Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track.”

Biffle won both the Craftsman Truck Series and the Busch Series (2000 and 2002, respectively) during his NASCAR tenure, and he raced in the Cup series from 2002 until 2022, and participated in several other series over the course of his career, which began in the mid-1990s.

