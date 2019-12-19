2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Heritage Edition Pays Homage to the Original Icon
The improved Mustang Shelby GT350 is a new dog that can still pull off classic tricks.
The Ford Mustang has such a long history that whenever the Blue Oval is feeling nostalgic (or needs some extra cash), it can simply release a limited-edition throwback model. It may sound cynical, but there's nothing wrong with selling people the pony cars they want, and what they evidently want is a Shelby Mustang that looks like a 1965 GT350, but drives like the 2020. That's why the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R will get a limited-run "Heritage Edition," decked out like the cars after which they were named.
Heritage Editions—not to be confused with the non-Shelby, 808-horsepower Gulf Heritage Edition—get a paint scheme to match the GT350 that Ken Miles drove to victory in the car's racing debut in 1965. That car had a base coat of Wimbledon White and striping in Guardsman Blue, a fitting pairing for an American-made, Brit-driven car. Badging too goes Guardsman Blue and inside, there's the signature Shelby touch of an exclusive dash badge. Seat upholstery will be available only in black, with red highlight stitching.
As the Heritage Editions are based on 2020 GT350s, they feature all the improvements that Ford made to the car for its 2019 model year. Upgrades to the suspension geometry and tuning improve steering feel and ride quality, while refined aero and ABS tuning make the Mustang more easily handled when Going Like Hell™. GT350Rs gain GT500-derived steering knuckles and a new electric power steering rack, which has been recalibrated.
Heritage Editions, fittingly, add $1,965 to the base prices of GT350s and GT350Rs, which start at $60,440 and $73,435 respectively. Orders are open now and deliveries are slated to begin in spring of 2020.
