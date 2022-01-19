Ford Says It Made $8.2 Billion on Rivian Investment in Q4 2021

Automakers are preparing to report both fourth quarter and year-end financials for 2021, which means that shareholders (and the rest of the world) get to see just how these massive companies performed amid another year of new-car turmoil. There are two companies that the automotive and financial sectors are specifically paying attention to, however, and for good reason. Ford and Rivian.

On Tuesday, Ford revealed some rather unexpectedly positive financial news that had absolutely nothing to do with how many cars it made, but instead, an investment it placed in electric car startup Rivian. A press release from Ford ahead of its financial results noted that the Blue Oval's initial investments in Rivian have since ballooned to become an $8.2 billion line item, as Automotive News reports.