This AI-Driven App Can Diagnose Engine Problems From Sound Alone

On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) was a welcome miracle when they arrived on the scene in the late '80s and early '90s. Since then, the tech has evolved into the more mature OBD-II, which can more accurately pinpoint malfunctions and may soon even operate wirelessly if an auto industry scare campaign falls flat. But Volkswagen's Czech brand Škoda hopes to simplify repair even further by way of a smartphone app, one which plies artificial intelligence and audio recordings to diagnose drivetrain faults.

Compatible with any widely available smartphone or tablet, Škoda's "Sound Analyser" can convert a recording of a running engine into a spectrogram, which it compares with stored examples generated by healthy and unhealthy engines. Accounting for "vehicle-specific parameters" and "the usage profile of the respective car," the app can then identify failures in major systems such as the air conditioning compressor, power steering system and DSG transmissions’ clutches, or even predict the need for service of them.