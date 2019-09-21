Current-Gen Porsche 911 RSR Will Take Final Bow in Retro Coca-Cola Livery at Petit Le Mans

The original Coca-Cola red scheme appeared on two Porsches—a 935 and a 962—driven by legendary racer Bob Akin from 1980 through 1987. Examples of both of those cars have long been retired to the showrooms of motorsport museums, but the 911 RSR has been very much alive up to now.

The Porsche’s Coca-Cola livery is far from subtle, with the signature “Coke wave” in white running down the sides of the bright red car. The full-on red-wrapped appearance of the 911 RSR at Road Atlanta will be its last as a new generation car will replace it after three years in international GT motorsport.