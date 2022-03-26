Inside the Mind of a Self-Professed 'Tire Nerd'

A couple of weeks ago, I went off-roading in a Polaris RZR with a group of new friends and put the side-by-side to the test on some tough Nevada desert terrain. The trails were punishing; while I had a blast, at times my teeth threatened to chatter right out of my mouth and I felt like a shaken margarita in the process. At the end of the ride, the tires impressed me the most (with the suspension as a close second). They looked like ordinary air-filled tires but were standing up to some gnarly roads. That’s the role of a tire designer. You can’t have a car – or, in this instance, an off-road vehicle – without tires, and you can’t have tires without people who design and produce them. Michelin says the job of a tire design engineer is to "provide definitions of the external geometry of the tire while integrating tire performance constraints and industrial constraints." In a job posting on Indeed.com, the tire company specified the need for a college degree in engineering or equivalent technical experience. And if Michelin product development engineer/tire designer Wayne Yount is any example, there isn’t necessarily a straight path to becoming what he describes proudly as a “tire nerd.”

Mint 400

“I got here on a weird and twisted road,” he laughed during an interview at the BFGoodrich Mint 400 race in Nevada. Yount was hired on at the company in 2000 as a machine designer, creating the machinery that makes tires. Right before he started at Michelin, Yount bought the Jeep CJ-7 he had been dreaming about buying for a while, and he spent his free time at the Jeep shop building suspensions and tooling around. After five years at the company, a job opened up in the kinematics compliance lab for someone with automation engineering experience who also knew how to work with suspensions. Yount fit the description, and he started doing tire and suspension testing. After a few more years of that under his belt, a friend suggested he go into tire design. "There are no college degrees for tire designers," Yount told me. "All the tricks of the trade are proprietary to each tire company. The secret is in the tires in the materials and methods of producing them."

Michelin YouTube