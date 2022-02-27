Jeep is a name synonymous with American SUVs that might have some off-road capability, and definitely look like military dress-up. On another timeline, though, our notion of a Jeep could have been broadened by the production of a forgotten sports car concept, the XJ-001. It could've combined muscle car looks and performance with Jeep's off-road chops, had it not been abandoned following Jeep's takeover by the American Motors Corporation. The Jeep XJ-001 was reportedly conceived at the end of the 1960s, during which four-wheel-drive, off-road recreational vehicles were the fastest-growing segment in the country. Jeep responded to this by commissioning a concept for a short-wheelbase sports car with minimal overhangs and old-school, roadster-style door cutouts.

Relative to the most famous roadster of all time, the NA Mazda Miata, the Jeep XJ-001's fiberglass body measured nearly a foot shorter, but half a foot wider, and at the top of its windshield (whose beefy frame doubled as a roll bar) some nine inches taller. Its 81-inch wheelbase was about eight inches shorter than the Miata's, and less than one longer than a Mini—it was identical to that of the Jeep CJ-5, on whose chassis it was based. But while the CJ-5 never got a powertrain more potent than a 304 cubic-inch V8, the XJ-001 got an AMC 360 V8, which produced 245 gross horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque according to Gans' AMC Info. These traveled through a four-speed manual transmission to a two-speed transfer case enabling full-time four-wheel drive, christened "Quadritrac," a name that would later evolve into Jeep's Quadra-Trac. Manually locking hubs were encircled by Goodyear Polyglas GT tires—apparently common on American performance cars of the era. On-road performance doesn't appear to have been recorded, but between the XJ-001's torquey engine, four-wheel drive, and a curb weight estimated to be as little as 2,100 pounds, it would've been damn quick in its day. Appropriately, Popular Mechanics described the XJ-001 as "a Jeep in wolf's clothing."