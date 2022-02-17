America's Last AMC Dealer Is Literally Cutting Cars Out of Trees

Jeeps have been particularly popular as of late, and not just with the creeping blackberry vines that nearly absorbed a pair of Wagoneers along the property's edge. Though more than a dozen vintage Jeeps (largely Cherokees, though there are a couple Commandoes) remain onsite, they're going fast, with five selling as of late. One Wagoneer disappeared to Virginia to be used as a parts truck, while a rare '70s-era Jeep wrecker found a home in New York.
Such is the theme with non-Jeeps as well, with Robbie recounting multiple recent sales—some to people as far as New Mexico—but emphasizing that there are still plenty of worthwhile cars left. There aren't as many Javelins any more, but a fair number of (rougher) Pacers are left, as are some V8 donor cars, not to mention hundreds of other vehicles. While there has been some threat of a time crunch for several months now, with the estate set to expire this Spring, Robbie confirmed to me that he received word just today that the estate has been extended a year. Now, it won't wrap up until at least Spring 2023.
Still, if you need a complete, well-kept AMC parts car (or Jeep), it's best not to wait, and let another buyer claim it first. Or for that matter, those blackberries.
Those interested in contacting the Collier family to buy a car can do so through Collier Motors AMC's Facebook page.