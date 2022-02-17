America's Last AMC Dealer Is Literally Cutting Cars Out of Trees

"This car has been sitting twenty-plus years and a tree grew up through the wheel well," explained Robbie Collier, who's selling off his departed father's former stock as part of his estate. "The tree grew from under the car between the tire and the front wheel well. They—father and son from Florida—supported the car and sawed and pulled the rear wheel off. Then there was much more sawing. They went through two chainsaw chains and bars because of contacting metal. The tree actually became a part of the lip of the fender."

Robbie said similar had happened with a white AMC Pacer a couple months back, and that separating it from the tree ended up requiring uprooting the tree with a wrecker.

"The problem was the tree had entwined through the leaf spring of the Pacer," Robbie continued. "As they lifted, there was so much resistance that it was lifting the front tires of the crew-cab wrecker completely off the ground. After a while, the tree uprooted and a large root structure appeared. They cut that off with a chainsaw."

"We've also had them grow up through the engine bay on cars without an engine, and at least three grow up between the bumper and the car," he laughed. "One of the most unusual ones was [when] a tree grew through the hole in a trailer hitch on a Jeep Grand Cherokee."