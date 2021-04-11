Prince Philip’s Casket Will Ride in a Custom Land Rover He Helped Design

The husband of the Queen of England, Prince Philip, passed away a couple of days ago, and his funeral procession is scheduled for this coming Saturday. Just two months shy of his 100th birthday when he died, the Duke had prepared ahead. According to the palace, he even had a hand in designing the custom Land Rover that will carry him to his final resting place at Frogmore Gardens, on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The hearse is believed to be a modified Defender 130 Gun Bus that was delivered to the palace in 2016; a second Defender is on standby as a backup.

Foley Specialist Vehicles/Facebook

“We have just delivered a totally rebuilt 130 Defender Gun Bus to the Duke of Edinburgh for use on one of the Estates,” read a Facebook post by Foley Specialist Vehicles in 2016. “Built to his specifications in the traditional Deep Bronze Green to an 'As New' standard. Built onto a galvanized chassis and hand-built rear body.” Used by the British Army, the Land Rover Defender 130 Gun Bus has various uses in the military. It’s a big vehicle with an untold number of potential variations and options.

YouTube screencap ABC News