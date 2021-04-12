Chicago Cubs Pitcher Wants a $2,000 Manual Beater to Street Park in the City

You might not care about which Porsche the NBA's most famous player drives but it's okay to smile at Chicago Cubs pitcher Andrew Chafin's car search. Much like Lebron James, he's a pro athlete from Ohio. Unlike the debatable basketball G.O.A.T., though, he just needs a dang beater for $2,000 so he can street park it and not feel bad. Oh, and it's got to have a stick-shift. The southpaw reliever tweeted on Saturday looking for suggestions, and I'd wager to say that people took kindly to his humble hunt. He brought up the point that his crew-cab, long-bed Ford F-450 is too wide for the Windy City's narrow streets, and people immediately started firing off ideas in the comments.

ChafinFamilyFarms via YouTube

Someone offered up their Porsche 944 right off the bat but mentioned it'd probably cost more than two grand. Chafin said he was willing to sweeten the deal with free tickets to Wrigley Field throughout the season, and he got a few more entertaining cars to pick from. A seventh-gen Honda Civic Si was one option, and someone even offered to gift him their Mazda CX-7 so long as they could use his truck a couple of times every year. Sadly, though, that doesn't really meet the stick-shift criteria.