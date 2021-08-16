Grafting an RX-7 Rear End On the NA Miata Looks Surprisingly Sharp

It's an impressive swap that we'd likely see more often if it wasn't so hard to pull off. 

By Lewin Day
Yahoo! Japan
Lewin Day

The Mazda Miata is one of the most popular roadsters of all time, prized for its spirit of fun as well as its accessibility. It's a handsome enough car for its purpose, but few mention it in the same breath as exquisite designs like the Honda NSX or, indeed, the final generation Mazda RX-7.  However, one enterprising enthusiast went as far as grafting the tail of an FD RX-7 on to a first-gen Miata, and we're loving the results. Even better, it's now on sale on a Yahoo! Japan auction

As reported by CarThrottle, the vehicle in question is being sold due to "family circumstances." Photos show the tail light conversion to be nicely installed, and from some angles, it looks almost stock. However, from the front end, it has the slight drawback of making the rear end look as if it slopes down at the back. Thus, the overall lines of the car aren't perfect, but sometimes that's the price you pay for having something different.

The car comes complete with several other body kit pieces, including the vented front fenders and the large front airdam. It's finished in what appears to be something close to Mazda's Soul Red Crystal Metallic. Naturally, it's got a sweet set of rims, as well as Cusco suspension set up with a low and cambered stance. 

It's not clear as to the model year of the vehicle, but it sports the later 1.8 liter engine introduced partway through the production run of the first-gen Miata. The car has 150,000 km on the clock, though the owner notes that this will increase slightly as they're still dailying the car. While it appears great in photos, it reportedly has a few dents and scratches that are apparent in person. Anyone who has been to check out a mint-looking car on Craigslist before will be very familiar with this phenomenon. 

The original Miata's tail lights are in fact catalogued in the Museum of Modern Art. However, you'd be hard pressed to find an automotive enthusiast that doesn't rate the FD RX-7 significantly higher in terms of outright beauty and style. It's surprising how well the lines of the Miata blend into the svelte RX-7 rear, and we suspect the same mod on an NB Miata would look rather elegant, too.  

As it's on sale in Japan, it could be difficult to lay your hands on this one. There's nothing stopping you converting your own Miata, of course, but you might find it tough to find the parts to do so. Nonetheless, it's a great example of mashing up two of the greatest sports cars of Mazda's long and storied history. All it needs now is a rotary under the hood.

