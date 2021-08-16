Grafting an RX-7 Rear End On the NA Miata Looks Surprisingly Sharp

It's not clear as to the model year of the vehicle, but it sports the later 1.8 liter engine introduced partway through the production run of the first-gen Miata. The car has 150,000 km on the clock, though the owner notes that this will increase slightly as they're still dailying the car. While it appears great in photos, it reportedly has a few dents and scratches that are apparent in person. Anyone who has been to check out a mint-looking car on Craigslist before will be very familiar with this phenomenon.

The original Miata's tail lights are in fact catalogued in the Museum of Modern Art. However, you'd be hard pressed to find an automotive enthusiast that doesn't rate the FD RX-7 significantly higher in terms of outright beauty and style. It's surprising how well the lines of the Miata blend into the svelte RX-7 rear, and we suspect the same mod on an NB Miata would look rather elegant, too.

As it's on sale in Japan, it could be difficult to lay your hands on this one. There's nothing stopping you converting your own Miata, of course, but you might find it tough to find the parts to do so. Nonetheless, it's a great example of mashing up two of the greatest sports cars of Mazda's long and storied history. All it needs now is a rotary under the hood.

