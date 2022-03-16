The 2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Is Proof of What Jeremy Clarkson Got Wrong

On Aug. 2, 2009, Top Gear aired the finale of its 13th season. It featured Jeremy Clarkson driving a silver Aston Martin V12 Vantage through the British countryside and remains one of the most beautiful and haunting segments the show has ever aired. In it, Clarkson lamented the supposed ending of cars like V12 Aston Martins. But their demise didn't actually happen in 2009. Or in 2010. Or in 2018. Today's 2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage is the ending Clarkson predicted—only in the 13 years after the episode's airing, not everything went as he thought it might.

I remember watching the clip the day it came out. On the heels of an action-packed season that was chock-full of loud noises, drifting cars, explosive driving, and yelling—weeks of episodes that featured Michael Schumacher as the Stig, a race in cars versus the Royal Mail service, and a Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SV—the V12 Vantage film was something else. It was quieter, more somber; emphasizing longer shots, more fluid transitions, more atmospheric music. And the normally garrulous Clarkson had only a handful of lines to say.

He made them count, though.