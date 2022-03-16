2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage: A 690-HP Farewell to Big Engine, Little Coupe

Aston Martin, after five years of teasing, has finally shown us the last V12 Vantage it will ever make. The newest and final iteration of the car takes a familiar formula—small, lightweight Vantage coupe plus a big, powerful V12—and promises to send it off on a conclusive, superlative-laden note of glory.

The final Vantage V12 will receive Aston's current in-house, twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 used in the DBS and DB11, which will be tuned to put out 690 hp and 555 pound-feet of torque. Top speed is said to be 200 miles an hour, and 60 mph arrives in 3.4 seconds, hustled along by the ZF eight-speed shared with the rest of the company's sports cars. All of this makes it the most powerful V12 Vantage ever built, according to Aston. In true hardcore Vantage form, weight has been lowered, downforce has been added, body flex has been reduced with added bracing, and the suspension is thoroughly stiffened with the notable exception of the rear anti-roll bars, which are 41 percent softer than the standard Vantage, likely to help make the car slightly more predictable and less prone to oversteer.