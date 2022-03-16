2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage: A 690-HP Farewell to Big Engine, Little Coupe

Visually, the limited-production model gets a 40mm increase in track width, which is covered with a strikingly cool widebody. With this widebody comes a larger grille and an even larger splitter up front, and out back, new twin exhaust tips, a rear diffuser, and a massive rear wing help clarify to onlookers that this is no layman’s Vantage with a mere eight cylinders; this is the blessed V12. For those wanting to stand out further, full color customization is possible on the entire car down to the tint of the carbon-fiber weave, so hopefully, buyers will get creative with their configurations.
Currently, the most powerful Vantage is the F1 Edition, which puts out 527 hp from a Mercedes-sourced twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, and that I have been fortunate enough to drive in the past. In my time with the previous halo Vantage, I honestly found it plenty fast (and its big, V12-equipped brother DBS almost too fast), so buyers of the new V12 Vantage have gotta be fiends for power. However, despite adding 163 hp over the Vantage I drove, the V12 will be only two-tenths of a second quicker to 60 and top out at just five mph more than the V8 version, which suggests that delivery will be optimized for drivability rather than raw stat-sheet numbers.