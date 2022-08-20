Buy This Giant 2017 Ford Super Duty Show Truck for An Equally Giant $250K Price

Built by Ekstensive Metal Works out of Houston, this F-250 Platinum was created to tour the show circuit. It doesn't pretend to be a mud machine the same way most mini trucks don't act like they're a race car; it's all about the style. That much is evident with the downright incredible frame and suspension fabrication that I can hardly begin to explain the specifics of.

You can see a host of artistic drop brackets and reinforcements that support the mega 58-inch Mickey Thompson tires and King shocks with 18 inches of stroke. There's also a lot of onboard air supply to keep the adjustable suspension's bags filled up, and they can also be let down at the flip of a switch that's mounted on the center console. These are the type of setups that cost as much as a truck all on their own.

There's not even a spec on the color-matched Fusion bumpers front and rear—this thing is that clean. And it has nearly 23,000 miles on the odometer, so it's not like it's been confined to a trailer its whole life. There's clearly a religious detailing routine this rig has been held to, which makes sense seeing as it was a big-time promotional piece for the Texas Metal show on MotorTrend Network.

It's powered by a 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel, which made 440 horsepower and 925 pound-feet of torque for the 2017 model year. In case you had your doubts, it's still got four-wheel drive as Ekstensive clearly went through the trouble of creating custom driveshafts for the front and rear axle, not to mention a proper steering stabilizer setup. No corners were cut, from the looks of it, which makes this a special Super Duty in a sea of trucks that only look great from 30+ feet away.

You could undoubtedly feel its stereo system from 30+ feet away, too. The bed is filled with high-end audio equipment that reveals itself when the camper shell's side windows flip up. You'd be more likely to get a ticket for those speakers than you would anything else, but on a show day, they only draw more of a crowd.

The high-lifted Ford sold at Mecum's Houston auction earlier this year for $170,000. Now it's listed for $80,000 more at Truck City Ford in Buda, Texas. That would result in a healthy payday for the seller, but if we've learned anything from the car and truck market these days, it's that people will pay anything for the ride they want.