Bold Ford Maverick Owner Chops Up Its Inner Structure for Minitruck Mods

He admits that this job hasn't been easy, which seems pretty clear after seeing all the photos with the Maverick's inner structure completely exposed.

"It's a lot different than lowering it, which was pretty self-explanatory. Of course, I had to cut the inner fenders like you would on the bed of any truck, all the way up to where it'll lay out. When it lays out, it'll probably be 3/4-inch from laying on the pinch weld," Edwards explained.

That's low—likely lower than any Maverick we've seen so far. The best example at present is Kenneth McCay's bagged and hand-painted minitruck, which has other crazy mods including a partial soft top. Doing this requires even more careful work to ensure it's pulled off cleanly.

"I used the original axle but moved where the hub mounted to the rear end. I moved that up three inches and back two and a half because the rear wheel comes really far forward [in the wheelwell]. I'm not saying it'll be totally center because with me being the first one, I'm just guessing," Edwards explained. "It's essentially doing what a spindle does to the front end, but to the rear."

"I want to lay it out. I want it to be the first one where people see it's not just a simple bag setup, it's really been cut apart," he added.