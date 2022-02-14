Ford Releases Blueprint Files for Tons of 3D-Printable Maverick Accessories
Making accessories for the tiny pickup is getting a whole lot easier.
The 2022 Ford Maverick is a hit. It's Ford's most affordable product, it offers a standard hybrid powertrain with the best fuel economy of any truck around, and it still has the power to tow up to 4,000 pounds in the right configuration. Its small footprint and utilitarian nature make the Maverick a dream come true for people who want a truck to haul around stuff for their DIY projects, but without the size that comes with a pickup like the F-150.
DIY is the name of the game for the Maverick, as we've already seen. In fact, one of the pickup's coolest features is its integration of a slot called FITS, the Ford Integrated Tether System. This small notch lets owners add on a myriad of Ford-built and homebrew accessories that can be brought to life using a 3D printer—think holders for cups and trash bags, storage bins, and more. Now, creating those attachments is getting a little bit easier because Ford has officially released the files needed to create your very own FITS-compatible accessories.
Ford has pledged to release these files since before the Maverick actually entered production. It's been a few months since the small pickup started hitting driveways, and owners wasted no time designing their own FITS-compatible accessories using old-fashioned methods, like a set of calipers and contour gauges.
Maverick owners have since amassed a significant stockpile of homemade FITS accessories, peppering 3D printing repositories like Thingiverse with fun and useful items that anyone can download and print. For example, there's a low-profile cup holder, a set of hooks useful for holding up to four grocery bags, Apple Magsafe holders (in single and dual configurations), phone mounts, a Nintendo switch holder, and much more available to download at the click of a button.
People have also begun creating FITS slots for places not offered from the factory. Several makers have built them to take up space in the Maverick's small dashboard cubby, while others have built mounts compatible with GearTrack mounting systems to easily store extra mounts in the garage when not in use. And if you don't happen to own a Maverick but still want to use some of these sweet FITS accessories, someone has even designed an inverted FITS tether with holes for screws, so you can turn any vehicle into a FITS-compatible one, Ford or not.
If you don't own a 3D printer and still want FITS accessories, there are options. Some people are selling FITS accessories on Etsy and eBay, or even their own independent websites. Alternatively, you can utilize a service like Shapeways to have an accessory printed for you.
You can download the files needed to create your own accessories directly from Ford's website.
Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: Rob@TheDrive.com
-
RELATEDFord Maverick's Under Seat Storage Was Designed by a Dad Sick of His Kids' Smelly StuffNecessity is the mother of invention.READ NOW
-
RELATEDThe Expansive 2022 Ford Maverick Accessory List Is Here With PricingFrom bed caps to full-on overlanding tents, the Maverick is proving its versatility.READ NOW
-
RELATED2022 Ford Maverick First Drive Review: America's Cheapest Hybrid Is a True Truck, TooWhether you go the standard hybrid route or spring for the more powerful EcoBoost model, the Maverick is plenty capable for daily work.READ NOW