Ford Releases Blueprint Files for Tons of 3D-Printable Maverick Accessories

The 2022 Ford Maverick is a hit. It's Ford's most affordable product, it offers a standard hybrid powertrain with the best fuel economy of any truck around, and it still has the power to tow up to 4,000 pounds in the right configuration. Its small footprint and utilitarian nature make the Maverick a dream come true for people who want a truck to haul around stuff for their DIY projects, but without the size that comes with a pickup like the F-150.

DIY is the name of the game for the Maverick, as we've already seen. In fact, one of the pickup's coolest features is its integration of a slot called FITS, the Ford Integrated Tether System. This small notch lets owners add on a myriad of Ford-built and homebrew accessories that can be brought to life using a 3D printer—think holders for cups and trash bags, storage bins, and more. Now, creating those attachments is getting a little bit easier because Ford has officially released the files needed to create your very own FITS-compatible accessories.