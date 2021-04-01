Watch This Unseen 4K Footage of Ford's Big Red Turbine Truck From the 1960s

You've probably read our story about finding Ford's long-lost Big Red truck by now—if you haven't, now is a good time to do so. Part of that article included a promotional film posted to Youtube by PeriscopeFilm about the project, but it was of pretty low quality. And, as it turns out, missing around a minute of footage.

Since the publication of our article, Ford has shared restored and more complete footage with us. The original footage in Ford's possession had apparently developed a strong red tint, which was corrected in post-processing. The extra minute of the story shines a little more light on the development of the project and gives a clearer view of how the truck's "705" turbine engine worked.