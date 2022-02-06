Fire-Damaged 1983 Aston Martin Lagonda for Sale, If You Dare

Originally finished in black, the ’83 saloon has the squared-off headlamps and tiny (by today’s standards) grille that was in step with cars like the Lamborghini Countach, BMW M1, and Lotus Esprit of the same era. The William Towns-designed bodywork is of the distinctive “folded paper” style with sharp, clearly-defined edges.
Inside, the Lagonda’s beige interior appears to be mostly intact–including the walnut veneer –which may be somewhat of a miracle. Its trunk is a different story, and the roof is roached. The V8 is coated with rust. The seller says it comes with an automatic transmission, air conditioning, power windows and steering, and it rides on steel wheels wrapped in white line tires; a spare comes with the car.