Fire-Damaged 1983 Aston Martin Lagonda for Sale, If You Dare

It’s almost too good to be true; a 1983 Aston Martin Lagonda is selling for less than $30,000. The legendary Lagonda listed with Hemmings in all of its wedge-shaped glory is a rare find. There’s just one teensy-weensy problem: it looks as though someone took a blowtorch to the top half and it sports a gaping hole in the hood.

On the plus side, the seller says this Lagonda has been sitting for many years and is “a great restoration candidate.” Get ready to roll up your sleeves if this is your kind of project, because this car is going to need a lot of work.