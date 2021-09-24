Ford Cosworths, Defenders, a 911 Speedster and More: This Car Sale Has Something for Everyone

As for the standouts, it's tough to pick because they're all pretty special. The aforementioned 911 Speedster and Singer Targa are joined by a special edition 911 Turbo S from 2017, a 2010 911 Sport Classic, and a 1996 911 Turbo. The 1991 Golf GTI is joined by another vehicle from Wolfsburg as well, a 1974 Type 2 pickup—the oldest car in the collection. Other well-represented brands include Lancia with two Delta Integrales, Renault with a Williams-modified Clio 3 and a 5 Turbo 2, and Land Rover with two Defenders built in 2014 and 2016. The only car here without a brand-mate is the 2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Miura Homage.

Clearly, whoever put this collection together had excellent taste. There's a mix of attainable cars and other worldly expensive cars, and they're all fun to drive in their own respective ways. A few have never-driven sort of mileage, but the most interesting cars on offer here—not the investment-worthy special editions—have all been well but appropriately used. If you buy one of these cars, you're definitely getting a good example. Bidding ends on Sunday, Sept. 26.